Jack Ma: Lost in Alibaba's Caves?

Jack Ma, China's leading billionaire





China’s famous tech magnate and former richest person, Jack Ma or Ma Yun, has reportedly not been seen in public for over two months. Videos predicting his possible detention by the CCP are afloat on various social media platforms.





A $37 billion public offering of Ant Group was scuttled by the Chinese government in November 2020 after a controversial statement by Ma at the Bund Summit in Shanghai criticizing the financial regulations in China that needed to be changed to fuel growth. The billionaire also fired shots at the banking system talking about their ‘pawnshop mentality’ and likened China’s regulation system of global banking regulations as an ‘old people’s club’. Ant Group had to postpone the IPO dual listing just days before its public announcement as the Shanghai Stock Exchange refused to list the company citing changes in listing requirements set by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.







Ma’s Ant Group has drastically changed China’s banking systems through its mobile payments app- Alipay- a mirror of USA’s PayPal. Product offerings range from consumer loans to insurance and wealth management. The steady rise of the company can be attributed to its focus on democratizing asset management and lending in a market that reeked of lags in diversity of wealth management products and dominated by traditional Chinese banks.







Fintech companies like Ant Group have faced no regulatory hurdles as China’s loose financial regulatory framework may have aided the ballooning success of the microlending company. However, China launched new draft rules to tighten supervision of the market with strategies to clampdown on anti-competitive trade practices of such companies.



China launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba Group late in December 2020 to probe the accelerating monopolistic behavior and the ‘choosing one from two’ practice under which merchants on Alibaba are made to sign exclusive cooperation pacts to avoid sale on other platforms. China’s Politburo has vowed to strengthen its anti-monopoly efforts and curb ‘disorderly, barbarian capital expansion’







Jack Ma’s blooming company has been viewed as a direct threat to an authoritarian regime that is used to smaller, submissive and compliant firms that walk the most beaten path. Xi Jinping is said to have personally halted Ant Group’s IPO.





Ma’s disappearance is being linked to his fiery speech that has drawn the ire of conservative Chinese authorities. The famous entrepreneur is known as being media-savvy yet his Twitter handle, with over 612k followers, remains empty since October 10. He was also supposed to take part in the finale episode of ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’, a show where 10 emerging African entrepreneurs are given a shared $1.5 million grant, but was replaced by Alibaba executive, Lucy Peng. He was also missing from the webpage and a promotional video of the show sparking further doubts on his mysterious disappearance.





The disappearance of Ma comes with no surprise as the dragon nation is known for its draconian policies and inhumane methods of clamping down on any wayward actions that threaten the power dynamics as well as the thick egos of CCP members. Chinese authorities do not shy away from a chance to showcase their bullying prowess even on global stars like Jack Ma who have softened China’s image which has been dampened by the role the country has played in the spread of the pandemic.





Ma was last seen at the Shanghai Bund Summit on October 24, 2020, where he criticised the Chinese regulators for creating a hostile atmosphere for entrepreneurship and innovation. Comparing the lending practices in China to “pawnshop mentality”, the billionaire remarked that “Chinese finance has no system.” Within a month, he had to face the brunt of the Communist Party of China, which not only pulled the plug on his financial giant Ant’s upcoming $37 billion IPO on November 3, 2020, but also increased the intensity of antitrust investigation against Ma’s Alibaba.





In this sequence of events, Ma also did not appear on the final episode of his business talent show “Africa’s Business Heroes.” All of this is reportedly being done at the behest of Xi Jinping himself. What reaffirms this claim is the continuous censorship of information related to Ma and Alibaba by the government’s propaganda department, forcing the media to publish only the official statements. It is difficult to decipher the facts since most of China’s most prominent newspapers are state-run. Hence, we have to rely solely on what little news comes out of our neighbor, or through western media outlets.





This is not the first time billionaires have gone missing or mysteriously returned in government custody accepting charges of corruption, embezzlement and so on. Some were even hanged in sham trials. Ever since Beijing passed a law in 2013 allowing arbitrary and secret detentions, many Chinese moguls have mysteriously dropped off the radar. It can be noted as a part of a larger pattern on what happens with dissenters and critics of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Jennifer Wang in her article for Forbes lists down the prominent personalities that had encounters with the party similar to those of Ma.





The Chinese Warren Buffet, the founder and chairman of Fosun International, Guo Guangchang and the Fashion billionaire, Zhou Changjian disappeared from public life in 2015 and 2016 respectively with no explanation. Similarly, Wang points out that Ren Zhiquian, a Chinese real estate billionaire, was expelled from the CCP in 2020. His assets were seized, and Ren was sentenced to 18 years. What was his crime? Ren criticised the party over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and at one point referred to Xi Jinping as a “clown.” Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, was sentenced to death on charges of bribery and corruption. The list is long and cumbersome.





The message of the party for the business elite is loud and clear. The party is everything. Either, you show loyalty to the party, or be erased from existence. ‘‘There is no so-called era,’’ read a recent headline in the CCP mouthpiece People’s Daily, ‘‘but only an era that has [Ma] in it.” The state paper said in 2019 that, “If you disregard your food and make use of the policy advantages given by the state to do business that is not conducive to economic development and not beneficial to the people's lives, you will only end up reaping the consequences.” Looking at current events, it is clear that Alibaba’s founder should have paid heed to this warning.





In totalitarian regimes, you can be the party’s favourite, but it only takes a fraction of a second to fall out of favor. It appears that the CCP is all set to tighten the screws on the business elite, more so on dissenting voices. Why is the dragon in East Asia so insecure? In the words of Julian Assange, “What does censorship reveal? It reveals fear”. Fear from what? Is the exercise of free-will and thought so dangerous for the authoritarian party of China, that they go to extraordinary lengths for an all-out attack on dissent?





Whether it is the Chinese treatment of their minorities in largest human concentration camps, or their complete silence regarding an investigation into the spread of Covid-19 last year, one thing is evident; the CCP fears criticism and imposes a doctored image of itself. Just look at the story of Ma. From being one of the richest people in China, an inspiration for youth across the nation, to being labelled as an “evil capitalist” and a “blood sucking vampire” to be despised. This is a daunting case for many, especially those who want to adapt the Chinese model at home.



The writer is a freelancer and a columnist.

