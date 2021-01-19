Showdown of Trumpian frenzy





In the famous wax museum Madam Tussad, in London, idols made of wax, of iconic figures those contributed in different fields like polities, science, literature, arts and culture, are gracefully put in show for the visitors who appreciate aesthetic beauty and grace of the art work and remembers with adulation of men and women who were the idols to their admirers in their life time when they were alive or still living as living legend. The gallery is profusely lighted with permeating soft music for the viewers to savor the beauty and grace of the wax idols put in place in different styles and postures.





In other compartment of the museum, a gallery is designated as the chamber of horror where wax idols of men and women who lived and stood as horror to their compatriots in different parts of the world and thereof humanity are put in place in creeping darkness with demonic shrill sound hanging around in the air giving rise to eerie feeling with hatred in the minds of the viewers visiting the dark chamber of horror. Strongly fastened in chains and shackles, these demons in human shape cry vociferously for their evil and monstrous acts in their life time and earn nothing but hatred of the viewers in that gallery for infinite time.







In his four years in the Oval office, Donald Trump is known throughout the world as a liar, a man of false vanity, megalomaniac, tax fraudster, sexual predator, misogynist and a man living below all the matrix of human dignity. In spite of his all vices blended in his diabolic trait he was voted to power in 2016 by the American people and ran the government as U.S president with unabated lies and falsehood day and night. With his white supremacist trait nurtured in his obtuse mind, he always looked down the colored people, Muslims, Hispahanics, Latinos and others not wearing white skin with hate speech and foul mouthing, left the USA deeply divided in the contemporary US history.





Majority of American people finally voted him out in 2020 election in spite of the fact that he got vote of 70 million American voters who, presumably, believe in white supremacy in line with thoughts of Donald Trump. Far from being in the mood of accepting the election result with conceding defeat, he indulged in different machination to overturn the voting result by taking resort to litigation in various U.S. courts including the Supreme Court where his false claim of vote rigging was duly turned down and thrown into trash hold. His megalomania and senility finally drove him to take resort to inciting insurrection and violence by let losing his hired goons and thugs to overrun the American Congress at Capitol Hill --- a citadel of U.S. democracy on January 06, 2021, in full view of the millions of people across the world. When Congress was in full session to finally certify the Electoral College Vote presided over by the U.S. vice president Mike Pence, Trumps’s hired goons and thugs resorted to such level of violence and insurrection inside the Congress overpowering the security apparatus of the Capitol in Washington DC leading to tragic death of 5 people with grievously injuring hundreds others.







It is no a denying fact that Donald Trump unlike his predecessors did not wage war by invading foreign territory in the name of exporting democracy during his 4 years tenure in office, but nevertheless he attempted to wage a civil war in his own country by inciting insurrection to stifle and kill democracy in America on January 06, 2016 which will be riveted in American psyche as a black day in U.S. history. Violent perpetrators were only seconds away from Vice-president Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who were hustled back in hiding in the Chamber by their security man. Soon after the insurrection, Trump appeared in TV hook-up and lauded the actions of thugs as patriotic and telling them that he loved them with asking them to go home after ‘heroic’ acts.





Trump’s such words raised anger and outrage across America. People throughout America virtually spitted on Trump’s face and asked U.S Congress to remove him from the president’s office by declaring him unfit for the presidential post. Congress asked vice-president Pence to invoke 25th amendment of U.S constitution and declare him unfit for the post. Vice-president Pence, who was earlier pressured by Trump not to certify the Electoral College Vote, with all depravity declined to invoke 25th amendment for the obvious reason which led the U.S House of Representative to impeach Trump for the second time in U.S political history.







Accordingly Trump has been duly impeached by the majority vote of House of Representative which included 10 Republication party members vote on January 14, 2021 with looking forward to urgently put the impeachment proposal for trial with the U.S Senate to finally remove Trump from presidency if not before President Elect Joe Biden is sworn-in due on January 20, 2021.





If Donald Trump is finally removed by impeachment procedures he will be declared disqualified for holding any public office in future including running for any election in the U.S which many of his Republican party members will welcome and support for making their own ways open for contesting presidential election in 2014 consigning Donald Trump at bay to be politically melted in the mist of time. Further, if removed from the office by impeachment, Trump will be barred to enter the White House once for all and his security coverage as ex-U.S president will be withdrawn once for all. Meanwhile, Twitter authority has suspended Trump’s favorite Twitter Account barring him permanently to post all load of rubbish day and night from his twitter account. In the backdrop of such punitive move, with megalomaniac frenzy, Trump has declared that he would open a social media company like Twitter soon to fulfill his unfinished task of posting messages relentlessly for the consumption of his fellow compatriots.





After the U.S House of Representative passed the impeachment proposal, Trump by a video message, appeared in TV condemning the violence and insurrection without making any reference to impeachment. The world particularly the U.S citizens have had the misfortune of seeing an U.S president of Trump’s like who is worse of its kind in U.S history as the observers suggest. A megalomaniac, from his head to toe, with an obtuse mind filled in false vanity, exuding poison of vindictiveness, Donald Trump has no regard at all for knowledge and wisdom. While grossly mishandling the Coronavirus pandemic, resulting so far the death of 3,94,000 plus Americans, he once, by applying his funny Trumpian wisdom, prescribed Lizol --- toilet floor disinfectant to administer in human body in contending Coronavirus and mocked scientists and doctors of fame & repute who ask people to wear face mask and keeping social distance.





By his foul mouthing he always looked down the medical scientists and doctors and had the audacity of calling renowned epidemiologist in the U.S.Dr. Authony Fauci as an ‘idiot’ presumably, by viewing his own idiotic image in the mirror. His biographer once informed us that he (biographer) visited Trump Tower on many occasions but never found a single piece of book in Trump’s house. By penning a book, Trump’s own niece branded Donald Trump as a ‘fraud’ and most dangerous man in the world. With all his dark personal profile filled with vitriol and misdeeds, it is likely that Trump will face the music by innumerable legal prosecutions in the days to come. As a shrewd man, before he is shown the door, Trump by using his presidential power, is likely to pardon him for his all guilt and misdeeds during his tenure in office the way he did it for his attorney Rudy Giualliany and other cohorts widely known for their all notoriority.





Trump will go soon, but his Trumpism that he has instilled, based on white supremacy, in the veins and arteries of a large segment of Americans is likely to linger long.







Before I conclude, I wish to virtually re-visit Madame Tussad wax museum and imagine that the authority of Madame Tussad may like to make a life size wax idol of Donald Trump and consign it in the dark chamber of infamy to refresh the memory of visitors that American citizens once had the misfortune of having a worse president in U.S history who had the iconic Capitol Hill trampled, by unprecedented insurrection, by Trumpian goons and thugs. I wish American will regain its lost pride and honor by getting rid of the frenzy of Trumpism which is now in the brink of departure and dumping the worse president of Donald Trump’s like in the abyss of ignominy once for all.





The writer is a former civil servant.

