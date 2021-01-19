BB gets new director



Bangladesh Bank (BB) has appointed Ahmed Jamal as its new Director of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Bank and the Member of Executive Committee for tenure for the next three years recently.







Prior to this, he was the Bangladesh Bank's Deputy Governor, said a press release on Sunday.





Note that, he has been appointed as per the 17 January's notification of the Central Bank's Branch under the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh's Finance Ministry's financial institution.



