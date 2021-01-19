'No alternative to industrialization from grassroots level'

Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Monday said there is no alternative to industrialization from the grassroots to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.





"Sustainable industrialization is possible only by conducting development activities of small and cottage industries. To this end, the activities of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) need to be made more dynamic," he said.





The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the concluding virtual function of the Small and Cottage Industries Training Institute (SCITI) Foundation Course in the city, reports BSS. BSCIC Chairman Mushtaq Hasan was present as the special guest while SCITI Principal Engineer Md Shafiqul Alam delivered the welcome speech on the occasion.







BSCIC Director (Engin-eering and Project Implementation) Muhammad Ataur Rahman Siddiqui presided over the event. Humayun said BSCIC has undertaken short, medium and long term plans to build a developed industrial rich Bangladesh by 2041. Emphasizing on the training course, he said, young officers would play a leading role in fulfilling the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He further said that this foundation course for BSCIC officials will play an effective role in improving their performance.

Leave Your Comments