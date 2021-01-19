Improvement of policies to attract Japanese investors urged

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki and Novo Cargo Services Ltd Managing Director Syed Mustafizur Rahman cutting a cake to celebrate a 'New Year 2021 BBQ Dinner' at company's head office Novo Tower in the capital on Sunday. - AA



Japanese Ambassa-dor to Bangladesh Ito Naoki urged the improvement of policies to attract more Japanese investors to Bangladesh. He made this remark at a 'New Year 2021 BBQ Dinner' organized by Novo Cargo Services Ltd at company's head office Novo Tower in the capital on Sunday. On the occasion, Ito Naoki and Novo Cargo Services Ltd Managing Director Syed Mustafizur Rahman cut a cake to celebrate the New Year. Among others, Minister at the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh Hiroyuki Yamaya, former Secretary Litterateur Siraj Uddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute CEO Ali Ahmed, NRBC Bank Chairman Parvez Tamal and Mitsubishi Corporation Dhaka office General Manager Myungho Lee were present on the occasion. At the beginning of the ceremony, Syed Mustafizur Rahman welcomed all and expressed his gratitude to Japanese investors and the distinguished guests for attending the dinner. The Japanese Ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and appreciated the performance of the country in respect of Gross domestic product (GDP) growth despite the Covid-19 pandemic.



Participants have discussed the further development of trades between Bangladesh and Japan.





