Rhea an innocent victim of a very twisted design: Soni Razdan





Soni Razdan on her twitter expressed, "Rhea going to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won't anyone work with her? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway." On the big screen, Rhea will soon be seen in 'Chehre', co- starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The Rumi Jaffery directorial is reportedly scheduled to hit the screens in 2021.







Rhea Chakraborty was embroiled in controversy after the demise of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor's father had filed a case against Rhea in July 2020 in Patna. While Sushant's family had leveled several allegations against the actress, Rhea had denied the same. The investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.



