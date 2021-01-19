BFDA bans Anonno Mamun forever





Director of film Nabab LLB Anonno Mamun has been banned forever by the Bangladesh Film Directors' Association. Badiul Alam Khokon, Secretary General of the Association, informed the press through an official meeting yesterday. Badiul Alam Khokon said, "Anonno Mamun has tainted the name of Bangladesh Directors' Association. A complaint was lodged against him in 2017 on charges of human trafficking in Malaysia but at that time he was temporarily banned from the association. This time he has been banned for good by the organisation." Filmmaker Anonno Mamun and actor Shaheen Mridha were arrested under the Pornography Act over obscene dialogue in Nabab LLB movie. After getting bail from the jail, the director has announced that he will be directing five films.





Leave Your Comments