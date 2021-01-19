Inu hospitalized with Covid-19



Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal's (JSD) President and former Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu has been hospitalized with Covid-19. He has been undergoing medical treatment though there is no major complication. His physical condition is stable according to doctors.





Reportedly Hasanul Haq Inu's gunman tested positive for coronavirus on 12 January. Hasanul Haq Inu got a Covid 19 test done on himself which came positive. On the same day Hasanul Haq Inu did a second Covid 19 test at a private hospital. His third Covid 19 test came positive on 16 January. Hasanul Haq Inu is at present taking medical treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital under Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed. Professor Dr. Ali Hossain and Professor Dr. Khayer Mortuza are coordinating Hasanul Haq Inu's treatment. No abnormality has been found in Hasanul Haq Inu's CT scan and other medical reports.





