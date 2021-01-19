Zia's 85th birth anniv today



BNP is celebrating the 85th birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman today.





Born on January 19, 1936 at Bagbari in Bogura, Ziaur Rahman founded BNP in 1978 and became the country's seventh president. Zia was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chattogram Circuit House on May 30, 1981. BNP and its front organizations have taken various programs to mark the day in a befitting manner, reports UNB.





As part of the programs, BNP standing committee members together with party leaders and activists will place wreaths at Zia's grave around 11am on Tuesday.





Besides, the party flag will be hoisted atop all BNP offices across the country at 6am.





BNP will arrange a free medical camp at the party's Nayapaltan central office from 10am to 2pm while Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) will arrange a free healthcare camp at the same venue the following day.





BNP will arrange a virtual discussion on Zi's life and work in the afternoon, in observance of the day.





BNP's associate bodies will arrange discussions, a photo exhibition, and an essay competition as part of Zia's birth anniversary programs.





Meanwhile, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir issued a message on the occasion paying deep homage to Zia.







