'Govt taking measures to tackle climate change'



The government is committed to taking all measures to tackle climate change with a view to protecting lives and livelihoods of people from adverse impacts of the menace, said, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin.





Bangladesh Government is fully committed to take all measures to tackle climate change to protect the people from its adverse impacts. While adaptation is a major priority, Bangladesh has also shown its commitment to low carbon development its quest to sustainable development. The Ministry will also develop a greenbelt along the coastline to reduce the intensity of the storm surge and to sequester carbon.







The Environment Minister said this joining virtually while delivering speech on 18 January the Opening Ceremony of the 7th annual Global Gobeshona Conference held virtually on Locally Led Adaptation, hosted jointly by the International Centre for Climate Change (ICCCAD), Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) and Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).





The Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said his ministry is mandated to provide full support to the vulnerable population in the hardest to reach areas of the country. The Ministry will continue to serve the people left behind with its dedicated departments. He said the Government has initiated the development of a National Adaptation Plan while the long term strategic 100-year Delta Plan 2100 has been approved and adopted. As Bangladesh assumed the Presidency of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Group of Finance Ministers, we will work towards urgently strengthened climate action to enhance current and future resilience.





Co-chair of GCA Ban Ki-Moon, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury and distinguished fellow of GCA Abul Kalam Azad spoke among others. Proff Dr Saleemul Huq Director of ICCCAD presided over the Webinar.





Leave Your Comments