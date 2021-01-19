I feel proud after taking vaccine: Devi Shetty



India's top cardiac surgeon and Founder Chairman of Narayan Healthcare Dr Devi Shetty was administered the Covid-19 vaccine "Covishield" in Bengaluru, the capital city of India's southern state of Karnataka, on Monday.





"I feel proud after taking the vaccine. I am very very proud for my nation. I am proud today as I am an Indian," Dr Shetty told media minutes after receiving the first shot of the vaccine developed by Oxford AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII). On apprehensions that surround the vaccine and the challenges that lie ahead, he said "all Indian should be very proud for the country and the government the way it has worked in developing the vaccine". In this context, he said every Indians must know that only five countries in the world have the capability to make vaccine and "we are one of them".





He continued, "Now the task left on us to vaccinate half of the country's population by next two months with more than 34,700 nurses," he said adding that he was confident to make it possible during the period.





Official data shows that a total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine across India till last evening.





India's vaccination drive, the world's largest immunization exercise against Covid-19, kicked off on Saturday with priority to about 30 million health care and frontline workers to be inoculated in the first phase.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive through video conferencing.





The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. The cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the Indian government.





