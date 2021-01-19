EC now 'AL's electoral post box': BNP



Bringing various allegations of vote 'rigging' in Saturday's second phase of municipal polls, BNP on Monday said the current Election Commission (EC) has been working as an 'electoral post box' of Awami League.







"The ruling party indulged in massive violence, bloodshed and vote-rigging as before in the second phase of elections to 60 municipalities. They openly rigged votes through EVMs, the digital machines of snatching votes, after capturing voting centers everywhere," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he also said the victory or defeat of a candidate is fixed by Ganabhaban, not by people, both in the national and local body polls during the tenure of Awami League, reports UNB.





"The Election Commission is now just an electoral post box of Awami League and their job is to publish the list sent by the Awami League high command. Sheikh Hasina is the mastermind of this game while the police administration is the main player," the BNP leader said.





He also alleged that the EC has become a puppet of the government as it has failed to play the neutral role in conducting the polls.





Leave Your Comments