'AL candidates sweep polls as people want development'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that his party candidates clinched sweeping victories in the municipality polls as people want development.





He came up with the remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a four-day workshop on fire safety joining virtually form his official residence on parliament premises in the city on Monday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The second phase municipality polls witnessed massive voter turnout. The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is maintaining the trend of development in all sectors. As the people want more development works from the government, AL candidates attained landslide victories."







He said BNP candidates also gained victory at the municipalities where they remained active and popular. Even two revel candidates of BNP also clinched victory, he said, adding that now BNP is finding no flaws and claiming that the vote margin was bigger.





