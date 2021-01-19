Harris prepares for central role in Biden's White House



Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation's first female vice president - and the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that office, reports PTI. But that's only where her boundary-breaking role begins. With the confluence of crises confronting Joe Biden's administration - and an evenly divided Senate in which she would deliver the tie-breaking vote - Harris is shaping up to be a central player in addressing everything from the coronavirus pandemic to criminal justice reform.





Symone Sanders, Harris' chief spokeswoman, said that while the vice president-elect's portfolio hasn't been fully defined yet, she has a hand in all aspects of Biden's agenda.





"There are pieces that Biden may specifically ask her to champion, but outside of that she is at the table for everything, involved in everything, and giving input and feedback and being a supportive partner to him on all pieces," she said.





People working closely with Harris on the transition resist the idea of siloing her into any specific issue early on, because the sheer number of challenges the Biden administration faces means it will be "all hands on deck" during their early months.





They say she'll be involved in all four of the major priorities they've set out: turning around the economy, tackling COVID-19, and addressing climate change and racial justice.





"She has a voice in all of those. She has an opinion in all those areas. And it will probably get to a point where she is concentrating on some of the areas more specifically," Sanders said.





"But right now, I think what were faced with in this country is so big, its all hands on deck."





Harris has been closely involved with all of Biden's biggest decisions since winning the election in November, joining him for every one of his key meetings focused on Cabinet picks, the Covid-19 relief bill, security issues and more.







