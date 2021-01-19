2mn vaccine doses from India as gift on Wednesday



As many as 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh on Wednesday from India as a gift, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





Confirming the matter to media on Monday, Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of DGHS, said the doses will reach Bangladesh on January 20.





Earlier on the day, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque at an event organized by Dhaka Reporters Unity said about the gift from India. But he didn't provide details.





Health Minister said, "We hope the first shipment of vaccines will arrive in January 25-26. The Indian government will give us some vaccines as gift. We have also discussed with other vaccine manufacturers such as Russia, Sanofi, Moderna, Pfizer."





India plans to ship vaccines to neighboring countries to help them meet the requirement with a focus on immediate neighbors, according to the Indian media. The Times of India on Monday reported: "The first destination would be in India's immediate neighbors, like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives and Mauritius to help them kickstart their own vaccination processes…" India began its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday with about 190,000 people getting inoculated on the first day.





Maleque said, "The journalists are one of those who worked with the utmost risk during the novel coronavirus infections. We know that many journalists contracted the disease as well. Many have died. So they will be vaccinated once it arrives."

