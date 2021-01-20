Diner Sheshe





"My father wasn't a good man; he'd drink and fight with Mom all the time. They'd argue about him wasting her hard-earned money; mom was the sole breadwinner.







So even though I was just 5, I'd defend her-'Don't talk to Mom like that,' but he'd ask me to not interfere. When I turned 7, mom left me at Nana-Nani's because of our finances-I only went back on weekends. 6 years passed, but my father didn't change. Once, Mom called Nani at midnight, sobbing; he had stolen her money and manhandled her. I was terrified. When I went home, I told mom, 'You don't have to live with him if he treats you badly.' Their fights intensified. One day, I don't know what got into her, Mom left him and said, 'We're never going back there'; I was so relieved. She filed for divorce.





Nana-Nani helped us out, but 3 years later, Mom had saved enough to buy us a place of our own! But when I was in the 10th, Mom lost her job. It was very stressful-along with juggling the house, our education, mom had the divorce proceedings. My father would still ask her for money. But Mom never complained. She started from scratch and after 2 months, bagged a position in a reputed firm. Finally, they got divorced officially; she had to pay him a huge sum to get him to agree to the divorce.







After, it was just me, my brother and Mom. I thought our family was complete, but only as I started growing older, I thought-'What would happen to Mom after my brother and I move out?', 'Who'd take care of her?' I realized she could get lonely; it hit me harder when I started dating. It took months, but I pestered her until she agreed. Soon, she met someone! After, she came home and said-'He's very caring'; I hadn't seen Mom that happy in long!







She introduced me and my brother to him and his son; there was zero awkwardness! And he spoke to Nana-Nani with utmost respect. 2 months later Mom blushed as she sat us down and said-'We've decided to get married!'; we were literally screaming and jumping with joy. From the venue to Mom's outfits, I arranged everything.





Humans of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments