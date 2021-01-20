Worldwide waffling





U.S. defense officials say the federal government is conducting insider-threat screening on the 25,000 National Guard troops who have begun flowing into the nation's capital to secure the inauguration, as concerns intensify about extremism in the ranks. The extra precaution comes after a number of pro-Trump rioters involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 turned out to have military ties, raising questions about extremist sentiment within the armed forces. Dozens of people on a terrorist watch list were in Washington as the deadly riot unfolded.











On Jan. 6, a mob of Trump supporters, encouraged by President Trump himself, converged on the U.S. Capitol, swept past law enforcement and rampaged through the halls of Congress. The insurrection resulted in the deaths of a Capitol Police officer who was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher and a rioter who was shot by a police officer as she tried to push her way into the heavily protected Speaker's Lobby, just outside the House chamber. Three others died as a result of "medical emergencies" on the Capitol grounds, according to the authorities. More than 70 people have been charged and at least 170 cases have been opened, Michael Sherwin, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said at a news conference on Tuesday.











Amid the backlash over the recently released web series 'Tandav' featuring Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, the team on Monday (January 18, 2021) released a statement on the same. The official statement from the cast and crew said, "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series 'Tandav' and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people." It added, "The web series 'Tandav' is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental.



