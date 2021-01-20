SA Shahadat passes away



Eminent Media Personality, retired Deputy Director General of Bangladesh Betar and former Media Consultant of LGED SA Shahadat passed away. He breathed his last in Dhaka while undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital on Friday. He was 84. He started his career in the 1960s by joining the USIS. Later, he joined the then Radio Pakistan as a Program Organizer. He served Bangladesh Betar as Regional Director in both Rajshahi and Dhaka. He was also a regular newscaster of Bangladesh Television during the 1970s and 1980s. He left behind one son, one daughter, six grandchildren, and a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers at the time of his death.



He was buried at Azimpur Old Graveyard after the namaz-e-janaza at Baitur Reza Mosque, Mirpur.

Leave Your Comments