'Bangabandhu Corner' inaugurated at SPARRSO

'Bangabandhu Corner' was inaugurated by Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Dr Md Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal at Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) on Tuesday. -ISPR



On the occasion of the birth centenary of the great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 'Bangabandhu Corner' was inaugurated at Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) on Tuesday.





Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Dr Md Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, ndc inaugurated the Bangabandhu Corner; which was an initiative of Mizanur Rahman (Additional Secretary to the Government), Chairman of SPARRSO after joining this organization.







The Defense Secretary in his inaugural address lauded this great initiative of SPARRSO on the occasion of the Mujib Year announced by the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. He said that the "Bangabandhu Corner" established in SPARRSO would inspire the general public as well as educationists and researchers to learn more about Bangabandhu's life, philosophy as well as practicing of science-based knowledge.





Mentionable that, Mizanur Rahman, Chairman of SPARRSO, Dr Nurun Nahar Chowdhury, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence and other officers both Ministry of Defence and SPARRSO were present on the occasion.



