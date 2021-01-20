Polls get momentum in Bhunapur

Under the supervision of the Army Medical Corps Center and School by the direction of the Chief of Army Staff providing free medical services at Ghatail on Tuesday. -AA



In the third phase, Bhunapur municipality election will be held on January 30. They have already started a massive campaign after getting the symbol.

Candidates are praying at the doorsteps of voters from dawn to midnight. Meetings, processions and street meetings are going on. They are highlighting their position, giving various promises.





Three candidates are contesting for the post of mayor in this municipality. Among them are Awami League nominated candidate, current mayor and upazila Awami League president freedom fighter Masudul Haque Masud (Nauka), BNP nominated municipal BNP president Md Jahangir Hossain (rice husk) and independent (Awami League rebel) candidate Abdus Sattar, former president of the municipal Awami League.





The municipality is considered a stronghold of the Awami League by the Awami supporters. Incumbent Upazila Awami League president Muktijoddha Masudul Haque Masud has been elected mayor twice in a row. This time too he is taking part in the election on a party ticket. The party leaders and workers have taken to the field in his favor. The image of the municipality has also changed with the development of local MP Chhota Monir. However, former municipal Awami League president Abdus Sattar has not been nominated by the party and is a rebellious candidate. Again, many have been seen campaigning openly for the rebel candidate.





The BNP wants to use this opportunity as there is a rebel candidate of Awami League. Sultan Salah Uddin Tuku, general secretary of the Central Youth Party, has been conducting round-the-clock monitoring since the submission of nomination papers. Besides, the sole candidate Jahangir Hossain is continuing the campaign with the party leaders and workers.







Tangail Senior Election Officer and Returning Officer HM Kamrul Islam said the total number of voters in the municipality is 21,729. Of these, 10,064 are female voters. These voters will exercise their voting right in 56 polling booths in 10 centers. He also said that all preparations are being made to make the election fair and peaceful.





--- Hafizur Rahman, Tangail

