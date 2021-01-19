Tara Sutaria shares a throwback photo





Tara Sutaria is very active on social media. The actress often shares throwback photos from the sets of her films, childhood moments and more on her Instagram handle. Recently, she took to her social media handle to share a still from her stage performance. In this photo, we can see the actress performing live on the stage. She looked stunning in a red gown. The post was captioned as, ''A photograph from one of the best evenings of my life. My concert with the great (and my dearest) Louiz Banks for the opening week of The Royal Opera House. Unforgettable and a part of me forever. This was a month before I shot my first film''.





