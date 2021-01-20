Chance for Tigers to grab WC Super League points against young Windies outfit

Bangladesh Head Coach Russell Domingo giving tips to opener Liton Das during practice session on the eve of three-match ODI series against West Indies. -Facebook



Bangladesh, playing its first one-day international following a long Covid-19-induced break, will hope to grab early World Cup Super League points with a complete performance as the three-match series against visitors West Indies gets under way.





The three-match series, part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League that offers direct qualifying spots to the top seven teams apart from hosts India, is currently led by Australia with England second in the points table.





The iconic Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium is ready to host the first ODI on Wednesday with no spectators are allowed at the stadium due to Covid-19 situation.





All eyes will be on Shakib Al Hasan as he is set to return to international cricket after serving a year-long ban for not reporting a corrupt approach. Since the ban this will be the first international assignment for Shakib.





The 33-year-old, who was Bangladesh's Test and T20I captain before his ban, made a comeback to competitive cricket by taking part in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in November last year.





After their disappointing performance in their recent past international series, an understrength West Indies side, under their new ODI captain Jason Mohammed and with many new faces in the squad, is aiming to upset favourite Bangladesh.







West Indies are no more a major threat in international cricket. They had nothing to show beside the only T20 success in past 10 years. The two-time World Cup Champions looked so wounded last few years at home and abroad. Big guns like Holder, Shai Hope, Hetmyer, Pooran, Pollard, Bravo and many more skipped Bangladesh tour due to COVID concern. With their unavailability a bunch of newcomers found a groove to prove their worth in Bangladesh tour.





Anyone would be willing to put money on Bangladesh, but playing against almost 10 fresh cricketers is also a new challenge for Bangladesh. Even the uncapped players' recent domestic performance and average is a timely reminder to Bangladesh to not take them lightly.





Regulars Holder, Bravo, Pollard, Pooran, Lewis, Hetmyer and Shai Hope are absent as Jason Mohammed returns to lead the team who last played an ODI in 2018 against Bangladesh. Sunil Ambris, Raymon Reifer, Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph are the others experienced who are likely to play in the first ODI.





Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and uncapped Chemar Holder, the touring side has a completely different pace attack. Nkrumah Bonner and Akeal Hosein are the spinners in the team who are yet to make ODI debut.







The series presents an opportunity for young Tigers such as young energetic pacers Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and spin all rounder Mahadi Hasan. Besides seamers Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain who, who are making comebacks into the national side, are eyeing to establish themselves.



The Tigers have a good mix of youth and experience in their side. All-rounder Mahadi and pacers, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful could be in line for debuts.







Opener Tamim Iqbal will lead the side with Shakib, Mushfiq and Mahmudullah lending experience to the side. Promising Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who impressed everyone in recent concluded domestic tournaments organized by BCB, is all set to bat at number three in the batting order while Soumya will possibly play as all-rounder to bat at number seven.







Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, 8 Mohammad Saifuddin, 9 Mahedi Hasan/Taijul Islam, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.





West Indies (possible): Joshua da Silva (wk), Sunil Ambris, Jason Mohammed (capt), Andre McCarthy, Raymon Reifer, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.





