The first Indian provisional government in exile

Mahedra Pratap, centre, at the head of the Mission in Kabul, 1915 with the German and Turkish delegates. Seated to his right is Werner Otto von Hentig.





Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is still remaining as a Hero in the heart of many or most people of our subcontinent as a Great Leader who devoted his life to the cause of India's(we were a part of that British India) Freedom. He was a firebrand leader who denounced the prevailing trend of Indian politics that believed in movements leading to negotiations and a peaceful way to achieve Indian independence from the clutches of the British colonialism. Netaji literally ran from pillar to post and left no stone unturned to achieve his goal and to fulfil the dream of his countrymen.





He did not even hesitate to make alliance with Nazi Germany and Imperialistic Japan to fight against the common enemy British Imperialism. History was written otherwise and with the defeat suffered by the Axis Forces(Germany, Italy and Japan) in WW2 the dreams of this charismatic, brave and spirited leader came to a halt abruptly. We are not here to judge whether the moves taken by him were correct or otherwise. Its anybody's guess. But the deep rooted respect to the courage, selfless dedication and mesmerising leadership qualities of Netaji has made an everlasting impact on the history of India's Freedom Struggle.





Please tighten your seat belts. Most of my readers will be proud and excited to know that we had another illustrated son of our subcontinent who preceded Netaji Subhash in a similar venture during the WW1. He too had the same Vision and Mission. In fact Netaji led the 2nd Indian Government in Exile which was officially inaugurated in Singapore during WW2 in the year 1943.





The First Provisional Government in Exile to lead India was formed in Kabul during WW1 in the year 1915. It had acquired the support of a section of Indian population and some important foreign powers. In fact,it could be termed as an Indo-Turco-German endeavour to form a Provisional Revolutionary Government for India in Afghanistan. After organising an Army of Freedom loving Indians it had plans to invade and capture British India to earn its much longed for freedom. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, an Indian politician with modern and contemporary revolutionary thoughts was the President of the Government of India in Exile that started functioning on 1 December 1915 in Kabul. Let us now find out how it all had developed.





Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh was born to the Raja of Mursan in United Province of British India in the year 1886. It was a small Princely State. At an early age he was adopted by the King of nearby Hathras, a bigger Princely State. In 1902 he was married in the Royal Family of Jind which came under Punjab (now Haryana) another well known Princely State. He went to study in the Aligarh Muhammodan Anglo Oriental Collegiate School which later was upgraded to a College and finally went on to become Aligarh Muslim University.





It was the brain child of another visionary Indian Nationalist leader Sir Sayed Ahmed Khan who encouraged and persuaded the British Indian Muslims towards modern European Education System and learn English as the medium of higher education. Studying in such enlightened environment, young Mahendra Pratap grew up to be an out and out Secular man imbibed with strong feeling of Indian Nationalist ideas. Despite his Royal background he became thoroughly involved in politics of the masses. He believed in Equality of all people in all spheres of life.





He denounced untouchability and his Nationalism was of such magnitude that in 1909 he established a Technical College in his palace in Bridaban to give Indians technical know how (developed in Europe during ongoing Industrial Revolution)to compete with Europeans so that Indians themselves could produce their requisite products instead of importing it from Europe(Swadeshi movement idea).





He came in close contact with leaders like Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal, M K Gandhi during his learning days in politics and was greatly inspired by these forerunners of Indian Freedom Struggle. He attended the Calcutta Congress of All India National Congress in 1906 against the will of his Royal Jat families of Hathras and Jind and became a political leader of the commoners fighting against all types of injustice and maltreatment/ exploitation of his countrymen by the British colonialists. With time he developed revolutionary ideas to liberate India and raised voice against exploitation anywhere and everywhere.





He took part in the Balkan War in 1911/2 and Gandhiji's South Africa campaign in 1913.By then he has transformed himself to be a Revolutionary Nationalist leader who would sacrifice anything to liberate India from the clutches of British colonialism. Later in his career he always fought for India's Freedom staying abroad as a writer, journalist and organiser of Indian diaspora to support Indian Freedom initiatives.





Later when he could return to Independent India he became a Social Reformer and was elected to the Indian Loksabha as MP still fighting for people's democratic rights. On his return from South Africa he sensed that World politics was taking a crucial shape and in1914 when WW1 broke out, he thought of travelling abroad for the third time(Balkan War, South Africa campaign and now to organise worthwhile steps to liberate India). He had made contacts with other bright and patriotic Indians who already were in Europe and working for Mother India. So by the end of 1914 we find him in Europe in search of Allies who will help India to earn Freedom from Britain.





Before we proceed further with the proclamation of Provisional Government of India in Exile(Kabul),it will perhaps be worthwhile to get acquainted with two other great revolutionary Indians who were working for Indian Independence staying abroad. The first name that has to be considered is Birendra Nath Chattopaddhay well known in those days in the European political circle as "Chatto". His roots are in Louhajang (the then famous Bikrampur Pargana) near Dhaka.





His father was the Principal of a college established by Hyderabad's Nizam. Chatto was born in Hyderabad and received excellent education from his childhood. Being exceptionally brilliant, he did well in academics and went to England for higher education at the young age of 22 years ,when he came in close contact with Indian Nationalist leaders with revolutionary thoughts for liberating their Motherland. Among others, he worked closely with Shyamji Krishna Varma, Lala Hardayal and Madam Cama. He was a young brilliant multilingual sociologist.





Together with Madam Cama he attended the Stuttgart congress of 2nd Socialist International in 1907. Soon they were under the British scanner and had to move out. Chatto went to Germany as s student but started with his Mission of working for a free India. In Germany there were other activist Indians as well and they established the "Berlin Committee" to work for a Free India. With his talent, it became a strong movement to reckon with and since their objective coincided with German interest, Chatto's political line flourished. He could build up a cordial liaison line up with German Authorities immediately before the WW1 broke out. He also had built a good working relation with Russian Communist leaders who were working to overthrow the Imperialist Tsar staying in different European countries, specially Germany and Switzerland.





After the WW1 when Communists came to power he relocated to USSR and took active interest in building the first Communist country of the world. He was given honour at par with top Communist leaders. That may have brought an immature death of this genius. In Communist power politics Stalin, at one point of time considered him as a rival and it is assumed that in 1937 Chatto lost his life to secret killers in Russia. His sibling Ms Sarojini Naidu was a celebrated Congress leader as we know. She rose to high positions in Congress politics and was the first lady Governor of United Province in independent India.





Another name to be considered is that of Moulavi Barkatullah. He too was a fiery Nationalist leader and an accomplished orator. He was born in Bhopal and had both general and Islamic education. Moulavi Barkatullah also travelled abroad and moved to different countries trying to arouse the sense of duty to free own Motherland(from British colonialism) amongst Indians there. He also tried to connect with leadership of other countries sympathetic to India's exploitation by the British.





Barkatullah was one of the initiators of Ghadar Party in USA that worked for India's Independence. He had been in Japan too with the same Mission. He worked as Professor and also as Journalist at different places. While in England, he too worked closely with Lala Hardayal and Krishna Varma. Being an Islamic scholar he had an inclination towards pan Islamism. Personally he believed and preached that Indian Muslims should get education and they should work hand in hand with Hindus with patriotism to liberate India from clutches of colonialism.







(To be continue...)





The writer is a travel enthusiast and history buff.

