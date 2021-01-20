'BNP leaders are in winter sleep'



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the BNP leaders remain in 'winter sleep' and sometimes they wake up suddenly to spread falsehood and rumors against the government.





He was addressing a discussion, arranged by AL liberation war affairs sub-committee at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office, joining it virtually from his official residence. Dubbing BNP as an anti-liberation force, Quader said the party resorted to fraudulence and tactfulness again and again after being boycotted by the people. "BNP has tactfulness but no ethics. They don't have any courage and political stance to stand before the people. BNP leaders are waking up suddenly to play the traditional record of falsehood," he said.





He said the anti-country evil forces are still active to foil the immortal spirit of the Liberation War which is very sorrowful. These evil forces are the main obstacles to democracy, progressiveness and development, he added, reports BSS.





The minister called upon the pro-liberation forces to build united resistance against the anti-state evil forces.





Mentioning that there are divisions among freedom fighters, he said these divisions are weakening the achievements and spirit of the Liberation War.





"The extreme communal elements backed by anti-liberation forces want to destroy the country's heritage of thousands years. The freedom fighters will have to be united against the evil forces," he said.





He said the AL will make its all-out strides to bring the freedom fighters under a common platform by making them united.





Under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Quader said, the country's democracy is advancing after going through many ups and downs amid struggles and movements.





Today Bangladesh is marching ahead on the highway of development attaining unprecedented economic uplift, he added.





He said it is sorrowful but true that the communal forces are still hatching anti-country conspiracies and plots even after coming in the 50th year of independence.





The AL general secretary urged those party leaders who want to be rebel candidates in the 3rd and 4th phase municipality polls to immediately step aside from their candidacy and not to make any conflict.





Shunning all differences, everyone will have to work in favour of 'Boat', AL's election symbol, in the party's interest, he said.





Quader said no mercy will be shown to those who will violet the party's decision and discipline.







