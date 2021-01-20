Bahrain urged to take back stranded Bangladesh expats

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday urged his Bahrain counterpart to take back Bangladeshi expatriates those have been stuck here due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Momen made the urge at a conversation over telephone with Bahrain foreign minister Dr Abdul Latif Bin Rashid, a foreign ministry press release said, reports BSS.
Thanking the Bahrain government for regularizing visas of 30,000 Bangladeshi expatriates under a general amnesty, the foreign minister urged his counterpart to extend deadline of the general amnesty.
Dr Momen also thanked the Bahrain government for its decision of distributing free COVID-19 vaccines to all including the Bangladeshi expatriates.
The two ministers also agreed to hold the second Foreign Office Consultation (FCO) between the two countries in Dhaka soon.
Leave Your Comments
Latest News