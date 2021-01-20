Taxi driver promotes education with passion

Mosharrof Hossain Khan Chowdhury stands in front of the college that was founded by himself in Brahmanpara. -Collected





Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. A Bangladeshi taxi driver in New York has proved it again by founding a good number of educational institutions, including colleges, at his birthplace in Brahmanpara of Cumilla.





Mosharrof Hossain Khan Chowdhury has been living in Jackson Heights for 31 years since 1989. But he could not forget his backward ancestral village Dhanyadoul even for a moment; and he realized that easy access to education was the only way to take his place of origin forward.





Accordingly, Mosharrof, who completed only SSC, founded two colleges, one high school, one kindergarten, one primary madrasa, two libraries and a foundation for poor students.





While talking to The Asian Age, this iconic personality revealed what inspired him to be a promoter of education.





''It's a long story. On account of economic hardships, I had to go to Qatar as a construction worker in 1983. However, fortune favored me in that oil and natural gas-rich country. In 1986, I came back home for a few months and saw that students of my village were still going to high school at least three miles away at Brahmanpara upazila headquarters. I thought a school in my village could mitigate the sufferings of our future generations.''





''I shifted to the USA in 1989 and settled in Jackson Heights, New York, and set out on my career as a taxi driver that gave me a strong footing economically. The plan to found a high school in my village Dhanyadoul began to intensify further. I ventured in 1989 to materialize my dream of establishing a school in my father Abdur Razzak Khan Chowdhury's name. I donated 1.50 decimals of land I purchased with my hard-earned money to that end,'' he added.





Mosharrof went on to add, ''The school became physically visible within months. I donated a hefty sum of money too to raise infrastructures and maintain other expenditures.''





At the moment, there are approximately 1,200 boys and girls at Abdur Razzak Khan Chowdhury High School. This institution got the government's MPO (Monthly Pay Order) in 1993.





Next comes the big one --- Mosharrof Hossain Khan Chowdhury University College in Brahmanpara Upazila Sadar.





Mosharrof Hossain Khan Chowdhury recalled that there was no college in his locality, including Brahmanpara Upazila Sadar.





''Many students had to stop studying after SSC due to lack of a college. It shook me up considerably. In 1999, I launched a mission to establish a college by donating 1.40 decimals of land. Many benevolent people began joining hands with us, turning the initiative into a reality,'' he stated.





''The construction work of the college would occupy my brain even while I was in New York. And I would send money whenever the institution was in need,'' added the 57 year-old.





At present, there are nearly 4,500 male and female students at Mosharrof Hossain Khan Chowdhury University College. It has 10 honors courses and one master's course.





It secured positions among the 10 best colleges in terms of results under the Cumilla Education Board from 2009 to 2019. This institution got inclusion in the government's MPO list in 2004.





One day, torch bearer Mosharrof thought he should do something for womenfolk. Later an idea of establishing a specialized college for women developed in his mind.





''I had bought a piece of land measuring 1.16 decimals in Brahmanpara Upazila Sadar to construct a house for myself. But I donated that land to establish a women's college named Abdul Matin Khasru Women's Degree College in 1999,'' stated Mosharrof.





Abdul Matin Khasru (MP, Cumilla-5) and former chairman of Brahmanpara upazila Jahangir Khan Chowdhury played vital roles in establishing the institution, he recalled.





At the moment there are approximately 600 students in that institution, which secured MPO approval in 2010.





This college too secured places among the 10 best colleges in terms of results under the Cumilla Education Board. It is the only women's college in Brahmanpar and Burichang upazilas.





The eldest among four brothers and two sisters, Mosharrof Hossain Khan Chowdhury, who lost his primary school teacher father at the age of 11, also founded Mumu-Rohan Child Kindergarten at Dhanyadoul in 2004 on his own land where some 350 students are studying.





This education promoter also founded Asheda Jobaida Forkania Madrasa named after his mother and grandmother in 1994 in the same village where as many as 150 boys and girls are studying currently.





He established Abdur Razzak Khan Chowdhury Library, named after his father, in 1994 and Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury Kishore Library, named after his uncle, in 2012 in Dhanyadoul village. Both the libraries have more than 2,000 books each.





This illuminative son of the soil established Mosharrof Hossain Khan Chowdhury Foundation in Brahmanpara in 1989 to help poor students. The foundation also extends cooperation to ailing people through bearing the costs of their treatment.





''I donated 0.14 decimal of land for Brahmanpara Diabetic Hospital founded by Dr Ataur Rahman Jashim in 2012,'' said Mosharrof.





Responding to a query on how he could manage funds for all these institutions, he said, ''I have been living in the USA for 31 years and driving taxis since the beginning. But I did not take my family there so that I could save some money. And I became successful in that case.''





''My wife Faizun Nahar Chowdhury had to sacrifice a lot since our marriage in 1994 to fulfill my mission in saving money for all these educational institutions,'' said Mosharrof.





He went on to add, ''I took all my brothers and sisters to the USA other than my wife, daughter and son. My family has been living in a rented house in Dhaka since 2010.''





His daughter Noushin Tabassum Khan Chowdhury, who completed A-Levels from Scholastica in the capital's Mirpur, is now studying Management Information System (MIS) at the University of Manitoba, Canada.





Farhan Khan Chowdhury, the son of this social reformer, is studying in A-Levels at Scholastica in Mirpur.





Mosharrof completed HSC in 2016 under the Technical Education Board and has been studying BA under the Open University since 2018.





Replying to a query about what he wants to do next for his country, Mosharraf Hossain Khan Chowdhury said, ''I want to establish a medical college and a technical college in Brahmanpara Sadar. I am ready to donate land and give financial assistance if someone comes forward in this regard because these two fields are specialized ones.''





In reply to another query on whether he had faced any hurdles in doing so much social work, he replied in the negative and vowed to keep himself engaged in social work till his last breath.







