US works with BD to eliminate trafficking in man: Envoy



US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller has underscored the continued commitment of the United States government to work in partnership with Bangladesh to eliminate human trafficking. He said this while visiting children's home Shishuder Jonno Amra in the capital on Monday to provide donations to the children and to discuss human trafficking with President and Founder Hazera. She is a former sex worker, discussed her vision of preventing other street children from being forced into commercial sex work by providing a shelter home for them and a path out of poverty.





Miller said, "Children of sex workers are vulnerable to human trafficking. There is no crime more heinous than the exploitation of a child."





During the visit, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh, while continuing its inclusive development endeavors, is pledge-bound to ensure that no one is left behind.





Miller's visit to children's home Shishuder Jonno Amra is one of the many initiatives of the U.S. government to promote greater cooperation, dialogue, and mutual understanding between Bangladesh and the United States.





The Governments of Bangladesh and the United States encourage all persons to report any suspicious activity involving child exploitation by calling the National Child Helpline 987.





