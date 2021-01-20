Common people unlikely to get vaccine: Fakhrul



Slamming the government for not announcing any roadmap on coronavirus vaccine distribution, BNP Secretary Generals Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday voiced doubt whether the common people will get the life-saving vaccine. "We've repeatedly talked about unveiling a comprehensive plan and a roadmap on the vaccine (distribution). Nothing has been done yet in this regard. So, we're not sure at all whether the ordinary people will get the vaccine," he said. The BNP leader said, "But it's almost certain that the rich will get it. That's why we think this government is an anti-people one. It's been working against the interests of people by snatching their rights."





Fakhrul made the remarks while inaugurating a 'free medical camp' at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, reports UNB.





Opposing the government's move to procure the vaccine from India through Beximco Pharmaceuticals, he said when different countries are giving free vaccine then Awami League is "taking extra one dollar per vaccine dose to ensure a good profit for its own people".





Earlier, talking to reporters at Zia's grave, Fakhrul said the government has completely failed to control the corona situation. "They're now indulging in plundering and corruption in the name of vaccine procurement."





He also feared that the vaccination drive may become a total mess because of the government's corruption. "They won't be able to do it easily."





BNP arranged the free medical camp at the party's Nayapaltan central office from 10am to 2pm. marking the 85th birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman.





Ziaur Rahman was born on January 19, 1936 at Bagbari in Bogura. He founded BNP in 1978 and became the country's seventh President. Zia was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chattogram Circuit House on May 30 in 1981.







