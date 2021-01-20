200,000 will get vaccines a day



Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that the government has a plan to vaccinate 200,000 people per day after receiving the first shipment of vaccines.





He said this after a meeting on the vaccine management at the Directorate General of Health Services in Dhaka on Tuesday.





Health Minister reiterated that frontline health workers would be the first to receive the doses and said that VVIPs would not be prioritized over them.





Zahid Maleque said he would receive the shipment of free vaccines from India at the Dhaka airport himself.





"We hope that the shipment will arrive on schedule. It may arrive tomorrow (today), or the day after -- at the latest."





Bangladesh purchased 30 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India and developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.





The first shipment of imported doses -- five million -- is expected to arrive in Dhaka by Jan 25.





Ahead of that, two million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Serum Institute will be sent by India as a gift may arrive in Bangladesh today.







The Covid-19 has so far killed 7,942 people in Bangladesh and infected 529,031 individuals.





Bangladesh is now the 29th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind Portugal and one step ahead of Sweden.





