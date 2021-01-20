A new era begins in Washington

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. -AP file photo



Joseph Robinette Biden Jr will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in Washington DC today. Almost immediately he will plunge into a situation that requires hard decisions to be made, given that his administration needs to take America back to the ideals, indeed the moral principles which governed the land till 20 January 2017, when President Barack Obama left office.





In the interregnum, America has seen its role in the world greatly diminished. Under the improbable and chaotic presidency of Donald Trump, aided by a cabal of men and women incompetent in performance and unable to comprehend the nature of local politics and geopolitical realities, the United States slipped to a point where it became the object of ridicule. Even as Trump touted the questionable idea of 'America First', the rest of the world came to a conclusion where the persistent reality for it was one of 'America Last'.





Four years ago, Trump shocked the world by speaking of an American carnage in his inaugural speech. At noon in Washington today, Joe Biden will be taking charge in the shadow of the real carnage Trump and his cult followers have left behind through their misdirected policies, epitomized by the assault by the departing President's followers on the Capitol two weeks ago. It is this carnage President Biden will be called upon to roll back from day one of his leadership. The fortunate reality for Americans and the rest of the world is that the new man in the White House has gathered around him a team of men and women whose understanding of global realities is deep, guided as it is by the scholarly background and rich experience they bring into the positions they will occupy.





The presidential inauguration today will be like no other in recent US history. There will not be a President, graceful in defeat, escorting his successor to the swearing-in ceremony. The picture will be one of a decent man and experienced politician swearing to be bound by the Constitution while his rabble-rousing and hate-inducing predecessor, yet denying that he was beaten hollow at the election last November, will shut himself off at his estate in Florida. Civility in Biden will be on show today. The lack of it in his predecessor will be on display.





People around the world will wait today to hear the message coming out of President Biden's inaugural speech. It has been the tradition in American history that an incoming President spells out his vision for the country and for the world, that last bit having to do with America's pre-eminent role in global politics. New Presidents have as a rule been inspirational in their first messages, which inaugural addresses are, to their people and to the world.

Abraham Lincoln addressed the issue of preserving, protecting and defending the government in his first inaugural speech; and of binding up the nation's wounds in his second inaugural speech as America began to come through as a re-unified nation in the aftermath of the Civil War in the 1860s.







Franklin Delano Roosevelt let Americans know in 1933, as a deep depression upended lives in the country, that the only thing to fear was fear itself. In 1961, John Fitzgerald Kennedy spoke of a New Frontier, of the torch being passed to a new generation of Americans. Richard Milhous Nixon spelt out his vision of bringing Americans together against a background of the Vietnam War in 1969. Gerald Rudoph Ford told Americans in 1974 that the long nightmare of Watergate was over. In 1977, Jimmy Carter offered hope of a resurgent America emphasising human rights around the world; and in 1993, Bill Clinton delivered his message of new and purposeful leadership. In 2009, Barack Obama spoke of the audacity of hope as Americans reeled from a gathering depression.





At noon today, Joe Biden will be called upon to reassure his country and America's friends and foes around the world that his message is one of renewal, that America is back on the world stage after four years of chaos let loose by arrogance and philistine politics. The new President will have a hard time cleaning Washington of the detritus left behind by an incompetent administration; and he will have a harder time cleansing the country of the immorality that is the black legacy of his predecessor.





In the days ahead, the world should be looking to a new day --- with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and the rest of the new team reversing the medieval policies of those who do not run the show any more. The issues are complex --- returning to the Paris climate accord, reaffirming the Iran nuclear deal, tamping down tensions with China, encouraging immigration from predominantly Muslim nations and other nations, handling the coronavirus pandemic, bridging the nasty divide the last four years have caused in American society. The Biden administration, as has been pointed out over the past few weeks, will hit the ground running.





And it knows the running will be long and tiring. But stopping or taking a break is not an option.





