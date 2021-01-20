8 killed, over 20 injured in road accident in SW Pakistan









At least eight people were killed and over 20 others injured in a road accident in Pakistan’s southwest district of Lasbela on early Wednesday morning, local media reported.





The reports quoted rescue officials as saying that a passenger bus was rolled and turned turtle after skidding off the road near Bela town of Lasbela district in southwest Balochistan province.





Following the accident, police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a public hospital in Quetta.





Medics at the hospital feared that the death toll might further rise because several of the injured with broken limbs were in critical condition.





The deceased included women and children besides two security personnel, the reports added.





Local police told media that the over-speeding bus was heading towards the country’s southern port city Karachi from the southwest provincial capital of Quetta when it slipped due to moister at the road.





