



The Mets' general manager, Jared Porter, was fired on Tuesday, just a month after being hired by the club. The decision came after the publication of an ESPN report that claimed he sent over 60 unsolicited text messages, including one of a penis, to a female baseball reporter in 2016. "We have terminated Jared Porter this morning," Steven Cohen, the team's owner, tweeted. "In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it.











THE DEATH of Phil Spector on January 16th prompted some hand-wringing from cultural commentators. How should he be remembered? As a murderer, who shot and killed Lana Clarkson, an actor, in 2003, for which he was sentenced to 19-years-to-life in 2009? As a monster, who had terrified women (including his second wife, Ronnie Spector) for many years and had used his status to behave appallingly towards numerous recording artists? Or as one of pop music's greatest architects, the man who erected the "wall of sound" that blared out of transistor radios in the 1960s, when he was described by Tom Wolfe as "the first tycoon of teen"? He was all of the above. He was also the founder of a cult of pop personality.











Boeing's 737 Max will be recertified to fly in Europe next week, according to the bloc's aviation safety watchdog, but in future US-built aircraft will be subject to closer scrutiny from the EU Aviation Safety Agency. Patrick Ky, executive director of Easa, said the relationship between the European regulator and its US peer, the Federal Aviation Administration, had changed for good after revelations of lax oversight in the development of Boeing's newest single-aisle aircraft. Easa would now assess independently which elements were safety-critical on US aircraft and components.









There is "widespread dissatisfaction" with the police among black communities with it being clear young black men are being disproportionately stopped and searched at an "eye-watering" rate, a former senior police chief has said. Mike Cunningham, who retired last month as chief executive of the College of Policing which sets standards for law enforcement, said stop and search was the "totemic" issue and called for "humility" from police leaders faced with sustained criticism after a tumultuous year. He said law enforcement had achieved a lot but had much more to do on the issue. In an interview to mark his retirement from policing after 32 years, Cunningham told the Guardian: "It is absolutely starkly clear that there is a widespread dissatisfaction with policing from black people.



