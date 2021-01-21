What Dhaka is talking about





Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both Spanish club Barcelona and the Argentina national team Lional Messi posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received 850k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Champion is always champion Leo Messi legends" Amjad Khan,fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress and model Nusraat Faria posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Pledge your Soul to me, Or get Burnt away."The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" Md Riaz Rana, fb









Through a FB page World Photographic Forum Titir Baidya? posted a picture. This beautiful snap charmed lots of viewers and has received plenty of reactions. "Wow!" Sajin Satheesan, fb









Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Arifin Shuvoo sheared a picture on his FB page with a caption "Thank you honorable information minister for your warm wishes". The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Best of luck Arfin shovo" Sharmin Islam, fb



Leave Your Comments