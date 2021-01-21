SP distributes winter clothes among orphans

District Superintendent of Police Faruk Ahmed PPM (Bar) distributing winter clothes among the orphans in Cumilla on Tuesday. -AA



District Superintendent of Police Faruk Ahmed PPM (Bar) distributed winter clothes among the orphans in Cumilla. The blankets were distributed among the students of Jamiatus Sunnah Madrasa in Paduar Bazar on Tuesday afternoon at the initiative of the district police and Sadar Dakshin Model Thana police. Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Azim-ul-Ahsan, Cumilla Sadar South Circle Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Prashant Pal, Sadar South Model Police Station (OC) Debashish Chowdhury and others were present. While distributing winter clothes, District Superintendent of Police Farooq Ahmed said, the members of the police tried to stand by the children suffering from cold as part of humanitarian activities. He called upon all to cooperate with the police. At this time, Sadar Dakshini Model Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Kamal Krishna Dhar along with various print and electronic media journalists were present.





--- Jahirul Haq Rasel, Cumilla

