Narcotics will be eradicated from society: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said at a function to destroy drugs at the BGB regional headquarters in Cox's Bazar, 'BGB, RAB, police and various law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to eradicate drugs. Drugs are not a problem for any individual or group. It is a national problem. He was speaking as the chief guest at a function to destroy a huge amount of drugs worth Tk 535 crore, including yaba, at the BGB regional headquarters in Cox's Bazar at 11am on Wednesday.





He added, 'The country is moving forward at a breakneck pace. But this drug will hinder the development of the country. If we want to maintain the continuity of this development, we have to eradicate drugs from the society forever.' 'We have been able to expel militancy and terrorism from the country. We are also taking appropriate steps against drugs. Legal action is being taken against drug traffickers. Besides, various initiatives are being taken to create awareness against drugs. So now is the time to work together to prevent drugs', he further said.







BGB Cox's Bazar Regional Commander Brigadier General Sajidur Rahman presided over the function. Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Shahiduzzaman and BGB Additional Director General Khairul Kabir were present as the special guest.





Deputy Commissioner. Mamunur Rashid, RAB-15 Wing Commander Azim Ahmed, Central Awami League Secretary for Religious Affairs advocate Sirajul Islam, District Awami League President advocate Faridul Islam Chowdhury, General Secretary Municipal Mayor Mujibur Rahman, Saimum Sarwar Kamal MP, Ashek Ullah Rafiq MP, Zafar Alam MP, Kaniz Fatema Mostaq MP, Cox's Bazar Development Authority Chairman Lt. Colonel (retd) Forkan Ahmed, Cox's Bazar Press Club President Abu Taher and General Secretary Mujibul Islam and Cox's Bazar Journalists Union General Secretary Jahed Sarwar Sohail among others were present there.





--- Chanchal Dash Gupta, Cox's Bazar

