Heinrich set to lead young SA T20I side against Pak



Heinrich Klaasen is set to captain South Africa for the first time in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, starting in Lahore on 11 February.





Klaasen was named captain of a T20I squad that comprised several new names, as Cricket South Africa named a squad keeping in mind the three-Test series against Australia - and the quarantine requirements that come with it - later in February. With the T20 World Cup 2021 coming up later in the year, it provides an opportunity for some of the players on the fringes of the national squad.





"The circumstances we find ourselves in allow the National Selection Panel to cast a wide net and give some of the young and exciting talent that has been in their sights, the opportunity of a lifetime in a T20 World Cup year," said CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith.



Okuhle Cele, Ryan Rickleton, Nandre Burger and Jacques Snyman were the players to receive their maiden national team call-ups, while Glenton Stuurman, whose left quadriceps muscle strain meant he was released midway through the Tests against Sri Lanka, also made a return to the side.







The three-match T20I series will be played in Lahore from 11 to 14 February, following the conclusion of the two-match Test series, starting in Karachi on 26 January.





Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman







--- ICC

