Former BCB GS Raisuddin Ahmed passes away



Former General Secretary and Vice President of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Raisuddin Ahmed died at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday. He was 82.





Raisuddin, who had been suffering from various health complications and recently developed Covid-19 symptoms, breathed his last at 10 am.





Raisuddin Ahmed was a former Director (Admin) of national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines. He was admitted to Evercare Hospital on December 25 with Covid-19 symptoms and later he was put on life support when his condition worsened. He was the general secretary of erstwhile Bangladesh Cricket Control Board (BCCB) from 1975 to 1981 and served the board as vice president from 1991 to 2001.





Under his initiative, the famous MCC team of London made their first -ever visit to Bangladesh in 1977 to play two two-day matches in Rajshahi and Chittogram against local teams and one three-day match in Dhaka against Bangladesh national team.





The namaz-e-janaza of Raisuddin Ahmed will be held at the Kakrail Circuit House Mosque after Asr prayers. Meanwhile, the BCB expressed their deep shocked at the death of Raisuddin Ahmed. BCB President Nazmul Hassan, MP has paid his respect to the deceased saying "Raisuddin Ahmed served Bangladesh cricket at a time when the game was struggling to take off. It is due to the selfless efforts of people like him that our cricket is where it is today.



On behalf of the Board I extend condolences and sympathies to his family and pray for the salvation of his soul."





