Parash infected with Covid-19



Jubo League President Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash has been infected with Covid-19. He tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash had been suffering from fever since Monday. He did coronavirus test on Tuesday. Jubo League Campaign Secretary Joydeb Nandi informed media that Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash has been staying in isolation at his residence according to the doctor's advice. There is no major complication with Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, Joydeb Nandi further said.



It may be added that Jubo League announced its full committee on 14 November 2020 electing Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash as the party's President.





Some other political leaders including Jatiya Party President Golam Mohammad Quader and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu also contracted Covid-19 recently. Another news report states that several Members of the Parliament (MPs) and some ministers also got infected with Covid-19 during last few months.







