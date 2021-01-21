DU's 100 years celebration begins today



First international e-conference on 'Celebrating the 100 Years of the University of Dhaka: Reflections from alumni- International and National' will be held today (Jan 21). The day-long e-conference is on "History of the Dhaka University (DU) and Higher Education in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also an esteemed alumnus of DU, is scheduled to inaugurate the first webinar from Ganabhaban as chief guest. Renowned economist Professor Rehman Sobhan will deliver his speech as the keynote speaker in the session.





"There will be a total of six thematic webinar series in each month following the first one: Science for Society (February 2021); Arts, Literature and Culture (March 2021); Business (April 2021); Social Sciences (May 2021); and Futures of Higher Education (June 2021)," said DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman.





We have set three primary goals to achieve from these webinars: To learn and achieve the techniques of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030; to make the 4th industrial revolution capable Dhaka University and providing skilled manpower to the country, the VC added.





Besides, we are trying to arrange an international conference in London in collaboration with the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), British Council, and Bangladesh High Commission, London in mid-July. Here we are expecting her royal highness as the chief guest, furthered Dr Akhtaruzzaman.







DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman told reporters about the special programs marking the birth centenary of DU on Wednesday in a press conference in Abdul Matin's virtual classroom adjacent to the Senate building. Pro vice-chancellor (Education) ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro vice-chancellor (Administration) Muhammad Samad, Treasurer Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed were also present, among others.





