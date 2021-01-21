Lawmakers optimistic of achieving SDGs



Lawmakers on Wednesday said Bangladesh has already achieved a remarkable success in various sectors and expressed their hope that Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations will be achieved by the country before the stipulated time. "Bangladesh has achieved the MDGs in due time and most hopefully we will achieve the target of SDGs before 2030 under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali while takig part in the general discussion on a thanksgiving motion on the President's speech in the House.





Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury moved the thanksgiving motion in the House while treasury bench lawmaker Abdus Shahid seconded it with Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, reports BSS.





Referring to development activities in various sectors, including the civil aviation and tourism sector, he said although the devastating corona pandemic has extremely affected the global economy, the economy is progressing for time befitting steps taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Highlighting the success in achieving the MDG goals, Mahbub Ali said, "Bangladesh has been appreciated globally for atyaining development targets in the MDG and similarly SDG targets also will be achieved before the scheduled time frame."





Under the vulnerable COVID-19 situation, he said "We have taken various development activities in aviation sector including extension of the third terminal of the Shahjalal International Airport which is now going on. The new generation aircrafts also have been included in the aviation sector."





Foundation stones have been laid by the Prime Minister for extension of the Sylhet, Syedpur and Cox's Bazar airports to upgrade those as international airports.





Two new ultramodern aircrafts 'Drubo Tara' equipping with modern technology, will be brought in the country from Canada in next February, he added.





Lauding President M Abdul Hamid's speech delivered in the house on Monday, another lawmaker of Chapainawabganj-1 Dr Samil Uddin Ahmed Simul said, "The president in his speech in the Jatiya Sangsad has rightly specified the success of the government and appreciated the 31-points charter of directions initiated by the Prime Minister as the benchmark for fighting against corona pandemic."





In his speech on the first day of the eleventh session in the 11th parliament, the president said the country witnessed remarkable development in all sectors, including education, railways and agriculture.





Treasury bench lawmakers Motahar Hossen of Lalmonirhat-1, Abdul Aziz of Sirajgonj-3, SM Shahjada of Patuakhali-3, Solaiman Haq Joarder of Chauadanga-1, Jainal Abedin Khan of Mymensingh-9, Khaleda Khanam of Women seat-27 and independent lawmaker Rezaul Karim Bablu of Bogura-7 also took part in the discussion.





The lawmakers also thanked the President for giving a timely speech highlighting the successful stories of the government and guiding the nation towards peace, progress and prosperity.





Earlier, they paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his contribution to establishing an independent Bangladesh.







