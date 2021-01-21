BD eyes farming in ME, Africa thru OIC



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh is actively considering various farming options in Middle East (ME) and African nations utilizing different bilateral and multilateral channels, especially the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation- OIC.





He was speaking at a function marking a lecture on "Contract Farming and Job Opportunity for Bangladesh Abroad" organized by Bangabandhu Research Centre for Foreign Policy and Diplomacy at Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Wednesday. Momen said, "Bangladesh through the platform of Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) can take some projects in African region for cultivating crops."





He also suggested that the Islamic Food Processing Association (IFPA), established in Uganda in 2011, could channelize intra-OIC investment in agro-food processing sector as well as creating a dedicated fund for agro-industrial development through Islamic Development Bank.





The minister mentioned that the OIC is a good platform to leverage Bangladesh access the heart of Africa, Dr Momen said it has been almost a decade that Bangladesh government commenced initiatives for leasing agricultural land in Africa while it first initiated 'Contract Farming' in limited scale with appointment of 11 Bangladeshi farmers in Zambia in 2016.





"We believe that sustainable agriculture does not only ensure the survival of our nation, it also opens the doors to prosperity, exchange and expansion of our national footprint across the globe," he said.





Momen mentioned that a fact-finding mission of foreign ministry led by the then foreign secretary visited Ivory Coast, Latvia, Senegal and Ghana in 2010 to explore possibilities of contract farming in African countries.







