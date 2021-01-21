Shakib lights up in Tigers win over Windies

Bangladesh cricketers celebrate after taking a West Indies wicket during the first ODI match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday. -BCB



A new-look West Indies were given a harsh introduction to the challenge of Bangladesh conditions as they subsided to a six-wicket defeat on Wednesday.







Bangladesh, their first one-day international following a long Covid-19-induced break, came up with a dominating performance with both batting and bowling in a one-sided contest to outgun the visitors in the opening match of the three-match one-day series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur by taking 1-0 lead in the series.





Tigers' success was thanks in large part to a brilliant bowling spell from experienced spinner Shakib Al Hasan who has recorded the best ODI bowling figures by a Bangladesh bowler against West Indies making his international return memorable. Shakib claimed four wickets for just eight runs in his 7.2 overs spell. Credit should also be given to debutant Pacer Hasan Mahmud who shined with ball on the first international match. He bagged three wickets for 28 runs in six overs.







Experienced Shakib, led from the front alongside Mustafizur and youngster Hasan, dished out a brilliant spell of bowling to dismiss understrength Windies for 122 in 32.2 overs.





The home side, in response, surpassed the target with six wickets in hand and 97 balls to spare, thanks to skipper Tamim Iqbal's 44 run innings.







All eyes were on Shakib Al Hasan as he returned to international cricket after serving a year-long ban for not reporting a corrupt approach. Since the ban this was the first international assignment for Shakib. However Shakib made a grand return bagging the player of the match.





A woeful batting performance from the West Indies - only debutant Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell showed some resistance.







The tourists handed a debut to as many as six players but kept losing wickets at regular intervals after put into bat first.







Pace sensation Mustafiz drew the first blood in Windies's innings by trapping Sunil Ambris in the second over of the match.







Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, one of six debutants, lasted only 13 balls as he was hold by Liton Das at third man off Mustafiz.







The visitors' middle-order however fell to the guile of Shakib's spin, who struck three times inside his first five overs. He got debutant Andre McCarthy (12, skipper Jason Mohammad (17) and another debutant Nkrumah Bonner to keep up pressure.







But left handed Kyle Mayers who also made ODI debut, batted beautifully. He picked handy boundaries playing the pull and cut with relish to accelerate the scoring rate. He hit four boundaries and a spectacular six in his 40-run knock before he was trapped by Miraz.





It was also Rovman Powell's gritty 28 runs that gave Windies at least something worthwhile. Debutant Hasan got his maiden ODI wicket by having powell. Powell was completely deceived by the youngstar. Hasan then dismissed Raymon Reifer in very next ball to claim a hattrck chance on debut. Alzarri Joseph however denied but he became Shakib's fourth victim.







West Indies tail-enders also failed to fire as they were dismissed in 32.2 overs.







Bangladesh had watchful start during the chase as Tamim and Liton Das handled the visitors attack nicely during powerplay overs. The duo put on 47 runs in 14 overs before Liton was castled by debutant spinner Akeal Hosein. The left arm spinner impressed everyone with three wickets haul in 10 over tight spell on ODI debut.







Skipper Tamim managed 44 runs before he threw his wicket with impatient stroke. Shakib was also beaten by young spinner Akeal Hosein





The second ODI will be held on Friday at the same venue.





Bangabandhu Bangladesh vs West Indies Cricket Series 2021





First ODI





Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium





Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first.





West Indies: 122/10 in 32.2 overs (Mayers 40, Powell 28, Jason 17; Shakib 4/8, Hasan Mahmud 3/28, Mustafizur 2/30)





Bangladesh: 125/4 in 33.5 overs (Tamim 44, Mushfiqur 19*, Shakib 1; Akeal 3/26, Jason 1/19)





Result: Bangladesh won by 6 wickets.





Man of the Match: Shakib Al Hasan.





