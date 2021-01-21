Economy averts setback for govt's steps: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said special steps taken by the government against the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic to protect people's lives and tackle the economic crisis have helped Bangladesh escape the ongoing global financial setback.





She was replying to tabled-questions in the parliament on Wednesday.





The premier said, "The government's special measures to address the crisis rendered by the deadly coronavirus have kept the country's economy normal."





''Bangladesh would be the 25th largest economy by 2035 if its present economic trend continues as the report of the Economic League Table of the British economic research organization -Centre for Economics and Business Research. The report was mainly prepared based on the prediction of different countries' growth rate in coming year and in the next 15 years. As per the index of 2020, Bangladesh is now the 41th largest economy globally,'' she added.





Sheikh Hasina went on to say, ''Bangladesh has overcome in many ways although the Coronavirus has stoked an economic crisis to many countries. In 2020, Bangladesh marked 5.24 percent growth while 8.15 percent was posted in 2019, which was the highest in the country's history.''





The head of the government has mentioned that her administration has handled the situation cautiously from the beginning of Covid-19 outbreak and that is why Bangladesh has comparatively witnessed more success in terms of infected patients, death rate and economic losses.





Regarding vaccines, the premier said the vaccine procurement process was underway and vaccines would start arriving soon.



Responding to a query, the Leader of the House said, ''The government has taken different measures to create new job opportunities and sent migrant workers to different countries, especially those who were terminated and stranded in the country after return during the Covid-19.







