We will be back in some form: Trump



President Trump on Wednesday morning told supporters that "we will be back in some form" after he departed the White House for the final time as president, just hours ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Biden.







Trump made the comments at Joint Base Andrews as he was about to fly to Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Trump landed on Air Force One in Florida with about one hour left in his term.







As Trump walked to the podium in Joint Base Andrews, he was greeted by a 21-gun salute with ceremonial artillery. In his remarks, he touted his administration's accomplishments, reports Fox News.





"We left it all on the field," Trump said of his time as president. "What we've done has been amazing by any standard," he said.







Trump mentioned the Space Force, tax cuts, judicial appointments, stock market record highs and more. First Lady Melania Trump also made brief remarks. Fox News has been told that Trump left a note for Biden in the White House. He also wished the incoming Biden administration well in his Wednesday remarks.



"I wish the new administration great luck and great success," Trump said. "I think they'll have great success." But he also warned that the Biden administration may roll back some of his policies.







"You're gonna see incredible numbers start coming in if everything is left alone, Trump said. "Be careful." "I hope they don't raise your taxes, but if they do I told you so," Trump said.







Potentially foreshadowing more involvement in politics to come, Trump said "we will be back in some form." There's been speculation that Trump could run for president in 2024, or that he may start his own political party.







The outgoing president also lamented the coronavirus pandemic, saying that "The first thing we have to do is pay our respects and our love to the incredible people and families who suffered so gravely from the China virus. It was a horrible thing that was put into the world."







Trump added: "We put it in a position like it's never been before despite the worst plague to hit since, I guess you'd say 1917, over a hundred years ago."





Trump thanked Vice President Pence, Congress and his family, saying, "people have no idea how hard this family works." He also praised the American people.





"I just want to say you are amazing people. This is a great, great country. It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president," Trump said. "I will always fight for you."





Trump also made brief comments to reporters as he left the White House one final time on his way to Joint Base Andrews. He said that being president was the "honor of a lifetime" and "we love the American people."





Trump will land in Florida before Biden is sworn in on Wednesday.







The reason Trump is leaving so early, Fox News is told, is so that the plane he touches down in Florida on is "Air Force One" -- the name given to whatever airplane the president is flying on. If Trump waited until Biden is sworn in, the aircraft would be called "Special Air Mission 28000."





Trump's decision not to attend Biden's inauguration is unprecedented in modern American history.







Among Trump's accomplishments during his chaotic four years as the leader of the free world the installation of three justices on the United States Supreme Court, more than any president since Ronald Reagan.





He also successfully nominated -- and the GOP-controlled Senate confirmed -- 234 federal judges. That's more in a single term than any other president in one term except for Jimmy Carter, who oversaw a massive expansion of the federal judiciary. Trump appointed 54 judges to the crucial U.C. Courts of Appeals, also more than any other president in a single term except for Carter.







Trump also oversaw a booming economy for much of his term, passed a tax cut that is still highly popular among Republicans and redefined U.S. trade policy.





Trump helmed the U.S. through an era full of change, including a burgeoning geopolitical rivalry with China. To address the threat from that country and others, Trump created a new branch of the military, the Space Force. Trump also oversaw a remarkable turnaround in the functionality of the Veterans Administration.





In the final full day of Trump's presidency, his State Department made a historic determination that China is committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims, a direct accusation of crimes against humanity past presidents have been reluctant to make against other nations.







In the waning months of his administration, the U.S. managed to make significant progress in facilitating Middle East peace, including the signing of the historic Abraham Accords.







But for all his successes, Trump also oversaw a number of failures and controversies.







The coronavirus pandemic killed more than 400,000 in Trump's final year in office alone, and he was often criticized for not taking the pandemic seriously enough and downplaying the seriousness of the virus.









