First year exams after 2 years: Students boycott exams





Emran Emon || CU Correspondent





The authority of the Institute of Education and Research (IER) of Chittagong University did not allow 11 students of the first year of the 2018-19 session to take the exam on the pretext of low attendance in the class. The students of the Education and Research Institute(IER) have boycotted the exams in protest. After two years, they were supposed to have their first year exams.





Students have been protesting in front of the proctor's office since 10 am on Wednesday (January 20). They later withdrew the movement at 4 pm on the assurance of the authority.





The students said that after several protests, the institute authority announced the date of the first year exams of the 2018-19 session on January 10.





On January 20, 2020, the first year exams are scheduled to start after 24 months and 20 days through Bangla exam. But even in this exam, 11 students were not allowed to take part in the exam due to low attendance rate. That's why, other students have started exam boycott movement.





One student, who did not want to be named, told the Asian Age that, "We have already passed two years without exams. Then if we can't take exams now, our academic life will be uncertain. Studying in a leading public university will be a curse for us."





In our previous batches, if the attendance rate was low, students would be allowed to test with a fine. But now the authority is not accepting any of the applications or fines. Even though the authority agreed to test the bond with 4 people on January 18, but rejected it the next day.





Another student told the Asian Age that, "my mother has been ill since 2017 and there was no one in the family. I had to take care of my mother. I did a lot of classes. But I am not allowed to take the exams due to low attendance rate. However, in December 2019, I attached all the information including the hospital certificate and applied to the director of the institute.





Proctor of the university Dr. Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan told the Asian Age that, "We talked to the students and saw that many were absent for various reasons. From a humanitarian point of view we talked to the director of the institute about their exams. However, we have taken a bond from the students about not being absent in the future."





The Director of the Institute of Education and Research(IER) Professor. Mohammad Bashir Ahmed told the Asian Age that, "some of them could not take the exams due to lack of attendance. So, everyone has boycotted the test. Now they say everyone has to take the test. Now those who were less present could not fill the form, they did not even have the admission card. How do we take the exams? However, no decision has been given yet about the exams. The proctorial body is holding a meeting in this regard. If the decision is made, you will know the details later."

