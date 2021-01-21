Published:  02:40 PM, 21 January 2021

JS session adjourned till Sunday morning

JS session adjourned till Sunday morning

The sitting of the parliament session has been adjourned till 10:30 am of January 24.

Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Fazley Rabbi Miah made the announcement at 12.40pm on Thursday.


