One held with 10,400 yaba tablets in C’nawabganj





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged drug peddler with 10,400 pieces of yaba tablet from

Shibganj in Chapainawabganj district last night.





The arrested person is Md. Akash Ali, 21 of Selimabad Khaspara under Kansat union of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district.





RAB said, acting on secret information, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp conducted a raid at Sonarpara Ekbalpur intersection at 8:50 pm and arrested Akash Ali with the yaba tablets.





Later, the arrested person was handed over to the police of Shibganj thana.





A case was recorded with the police station in this connection.

