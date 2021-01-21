BD gets 2mn doses of vaccine from India as ‘gift’

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque received 2 million doses of Covishield from Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami on Thursday afternoon at a ceremony in state guest house ‘Padma’ in the capital

Bangladesh has received from India some 2 million doses of corona vaccine Covishield developed by the University of Oxford and drug manufacturing giant AstraZeneca and produced by the Serum Institute of India as gift.





Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami formally handed over the vaccines to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday afternoon at a ceremony in state guest house ‘Padma’ in the capital.





Earlier, a chartered Air India plane, carrying the jabs of Covishield landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:23 am. Foreign Minister Momen thanked New Delhi for the gift and said India remains beside Bangladesh in the ongoing pandemic as like they had supported us during the Liberation War in 1971.





“This gift is an instance of good will which Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narandra Modi have achieved through building strong partnership between the two neighboring countries,” he said.





The Health Minister also thanked the Indian government, Indian Prime Minister and the people of India for staying beside Bangladesh both in times of happiness and sorrow. "It's an important moment. We're very delighted today. We've received the vaccine and taken it to our store. It's proved today that friends help each other in need," he said.





State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke at the function. Earlier, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar tweeted on “VaccineMaitri”, saying India reaffirms the highest priority accorded by India to relations with Bangladesh.





It is a part of the commitment made at the highest level—Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian PM Narendra Modi—and as a part of ‘Neighborhood First’ Policy, Doraiswami said at the ceremony.





He said, “Bangladesh and India will fight the disease together as friends.” The gift of 20 lakh doses of Covishield is in fact the biggest such dispatch by India to any of the neighboring countries, the Indian envoy added.

