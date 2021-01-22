Ansar-VDP pays 43.51 cr in corporate tax

Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, Director General of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party and Chairman of Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank, and Mohammad Mosaddek-ul-Alam, managing director hands over a check to to Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Senior S



Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, Director General of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party and Chairman of Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank, and Mohammad Mosaddek-ul-Alam, managing director of the bank paid about Tk 43.51 crore in corporate tax to the National Board of Revenue (NBR). The check was handed over to Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Senior Secretary Internal Resources Division (IRD) & Chairman National Board of Revenue (NBR), Ministry of Finance on Wednesday. This is the effort of Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank to be a proud partner in the developmental progress of the country under the strong leadership of Prime Minister with the aim of building a prosperous nation following the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

