13 illegally occupied canals to be recovered: Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation conducts an eviction drive to remove illegal establishments in Pallavi's Nannu Market at Mirpur in Dhaka. The photo was taken on Thursday. -Zahidul Islam



Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said illegally occupied parts of 13 canals, which are in the expanded wards of the DNCC, would be recovered.







He came up with the remark after inspecting Sutivhola and Kadda canals in Bhatara, Satarkul, Badda areas (wards 37, 38, 40 and 41) on Wednesday, reports UNB.







Talking to reporters at Namapara, Atiqul said there are 13 canals in the expanded wards of DNCC. The illegally occupied parts of these 29km canals will be restored. The mayor said a project worth Tk 4,025 crore has already been cleared by ECNEC to develop infrastructure. "My first job is to build roadside drains in these areas. The second task is to widen the road," he said. "Narrow roads must be widened." People and political leaders and activists are helping us in this work, the mayor said.







"We've written to RAJUK not to give any plan for construction of any building in this area. I've already instructed the ward councillors so that there would be no new house is built in this area," he said.







Regarding the eviction of illegal structures on the canal, the mayor said, "Illegal installations will be evicted according to the CS, RS, City Survey. Because the bigger the canal, the easier the water will flow out of the area. "I've already instructed to clean the drains and make the drains bigger in the project. Besides, no more houses will be built in this area." Atiqul said that under the Tk 4,025 crore project, 29km of canals will be re-excavated, embankments will be built, cycle lanes and walkways will be constructed and greening will be done.







Among others, DNCC Chief Executive Officer Md Selim Reza, Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore M Saidur Rahman, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Amirul Islam, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Jobaidur Rahman and local ward councillors were present.



